The 16th annual Smith County Youth Expo was hosted by Bullard High School Feb. 8-10 at the Blake Kelly and Bullard FFA School Farm and Teaching Laboratory.
This yearly event allows local FFA and 4-H students to showcase their market steers, barrows, lambs, goats, broilers, rabbits and ag mechanic projects while competing for prizes. This year’s expo featured 295 projects, entered by more than 165 students from Arp, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Troup, Whitehouse, Winona and Smith County 4-H.
Cadence Ellis, representing Troup FFA, ended the show with multiple awards including American Heifer Reserve Champion; Exotic Heifer Reserve Champion; English Steer Reserve Champion and Sr. Cattle Showmanship.
Bullard students fared well with many earning top slots in their divisions, as well as champion and reserve champion titles.
Championship and Reserve Champion titles went to:
• Brody Newburn, Grand Champion Barrow; Reserve Grand Champion Steer
• Jacey Hill, Reserve Grand Champion Barrow
• Brendon Brown, Grand Champion Heifer
• Hudson Etheridge, Reserve Champion Heifer
• Cathryne Wathen, Grand Champion Lamb
• Reese Moore, Grand Champion Ag Mechanics, storage coffee table
• Jacob Stripling, Reserve Grand Champion Open Ag Mechanincs, wooden workbench
Winners in their respective class divisions were:
Market Barrows
• Logan Carlisle, Berkshire Breed Champion
• Cameron Meadows, Chester Breed Champion and Reserve Champion
• Brody Newburn, Duroc Breed Champion; Hampshire Breed Champion, Cross-weight Champion
• Delayney Taylor, Hampshire Breed Reserve Champion,
• Caleb Hand, Poland Breed Champion
• Logan Carlile, Spot Breed Champion
• William Bailey, Spot Breed Reserve Champion
• Landyn Kidd, Yorkshire Breed Champion
• Jacey Hill, Yorkshire Reserve Breed Champion, Cross-weight Reserve Champion
Heifers
• Brendon Brown, English Heifer Champion
• Hudson Etheridge, English Heifer Reserve Champion
Steers
• Brody Newburn, American Steer Champion
• Cadence Ellis, English Reserve Breed Champion
Lamb: Cathryne Wathen, Medium Wool Grand Champion
Market Ag Mechanics: Reese Moore, Woodworking Projects
Open Ag Mechanics
• Alex Hammons, Wyatt Long & Michiah Twigg, Recreational Project
• Jacob Stripling, Woodworking Project
• Caleb Hand and Graysono Greyson Frye, Trailers-Utility
• Joshua Simmmons – Shop Equipment
• Josh Simmons – Hunting & Sporting Items
• Grayson Nicolardi – Metal Furniture
Showmanship awards were earned by:
• Delaney Taylor, Sr. Showmanship, barrow
• Jacey Hill, Jr. Showmanship, barrow; Jr. Showmanship Cattle (Heifer)
• Reagan Whitney, Jr. Showmanship, goat
• Jacob Stripling, Overall Showmanship, Ag mechanics
For a full listing of all participants and how they placed, visit the Smith County Youth Expo website at scyeinc.com and click on the Results tab.
