The Bullard Independent School District broke ground at the site of its new middle school, one of many projects made possible by the passage of the 2022 bond initiative. The new Bullard Middle School will serve grades six through eight and is scheduled to be open for the 2025-2026 school year.
“We are so grateful to have a community who supports our district and the growth we are experiencing here in Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said during the ceremony. “Bullard Bond 2022 projects, such as the construction of the new Bullard Middle School, allows us to plan for this growth and to help set our students up for success in the years to come in Bullard ISD.”
The new facility, approximately 175,000 square feet in size, will feature state-of-the-art classrooms for academics, special education, career and technical education, fine arts, science labs and a media center. The new school is expected to more than double the current capacity of roughly 500 students to 1,200.
A competition turf field and track, as well as four tennis courts will be added to the outdoor space.
During the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 22, Bullard Middle School teachers, staff and students took part in the ceremonial shovel tosses marking the occasion.
“We are making great progress with our Bullard Bond 2022 projects and continue to remain on time and on budget. We are excited to see these projects coming to life, whether in design phase or the construction phase,” BISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee stated.
Other projects funded through the 2022 bond measure included new Bullard ISD Athletic Complex, an indoor multipurpose facility, an addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary schools into one campus, renovations to the existing middle school to become an intermediate campus for third through fifth grades, and an expansion of the high school cafeteria.
Construction on the athletic complex began in March of this year and is expected to be completed by January 2024, with completion of the multipurpose facility anticipated in the late spring, according to the district.
Renovations to the current middle school are in the design process, with work expected over the next two years. The addition to join the primary and elementary schools, as well as renovations for the high school kitchen and cafeteria will enter the design phase soon. Although renovations have not yet begun, each of these projects are projected by the district to be completed for the 2025-2026 term.
“Once again, we want to thank our community for approving the BullardBond2022 package and supporting our growing needs as a thriving school district,” Lee said. “As our community continues to grow, our school system grows as well. We are excited and grateful to be able to create these spaces to help accommodate this growth and set our students up for success in the years to come.”
