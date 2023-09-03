Patriotism and serving others are key values taught to students in the Bullard FFA program. Putting these values into action, Bullard FFA will host its annual Patriot Day appreciation luncheon for Smith and Cherokee County first responders on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Bullard ISD Agriculture Facility, located behind Bullard High School, 1426 S. Houston Street. All Smith County and Cherokee County first responders are welcome to attend.
Patriot Day is an American holiday on Sept. 11 to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 innocent victims who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Americans dedicate this day to remembering those who died and the first responders who risked their lives to save others.
Bullard FFA teacher Stephen Hindman says it is important to teach students about the selfless efforts of first responders and how they put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.
“We have our Patriot Day luncheon every year to show our appreciation to our Smith and Cherokee County first responders,” Hindman said. “With all they do for our community, we just want to say ‘Thank You.’”
A lunch of pulled pork sandwiches, chips, and all the fixings will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in a come-and-go format. Guests can eat on-site or take their lunches to go.
