The Bullard Independent School district announced Monday the passing of Bullard Elementary School teacher Kathy Sleeper.
Sleeper served as the STEAM Lab teacher at Bullard Elementary for the past seven years and has been part of the Bullard ISD family for 20 years. She passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, after complications from surgery.
“This was Kathy's 20th year in Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “That is 20 years of making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kathy was an extraordinary teacher. She embodied what we believe and what we do here at Bullard ISD, and that was so evident by how much she was loved by her students.”
Bullard ISD counselors and administrators will be on campus to support students and staff throughout the day on Tuesday, Sept. 5. They will continue to be available this week and as long as needed.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sleeper family during this difficult time,” read the district’s statement.
In lieu of flowers, the Sleeper family requests donations to be made in Kathy Sleeper’s memory to Bullard Education Foundation, 1426B South Houston Street, Bullard, Texas 75757.
Sleeper’s obituary can be viewed online at borenconner.com/blog/post/martha-kathleen-sleeper.
For more information, contact Amy Pawlak, Bullard ISD Public Relations Coordinator, at amy.pawlak@bullardisd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.