The Bullard Independent School District will be charging for meals during the 2022-2023 school year. All BISD students were able to receive free breakfast and lunch through a USDA waiver put in place to provide pandemic relief for families. The waiver expired on the final day of the 2021-2022 school year.
Due to the expiration of the waiver, BISD will resume charging for meals based on student eligibility for meal benefits.
General meal prices are:
• $2.25 for breakfast, all students
• $3 for lunch, pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students
• $3.50 for lunch, middle and high school students
Free and Reduced Meal Applications are available at each campus and online at mealappnow.com/manbul/splash.php. Parents need only fill out one application for all students within the family. The district encourages families to submit the application online for faster processing. Parents are responsible for the payment of meals until the free and reduced meal applications are approved, which could take up to 10 calendar days.
The Bullard school district will allow up to four meals to be charged. However, this policy does not apply to a-la-carte items, snacks or extras. After four charged meals, students will be served an alternate meal consisting of a grilled cheese sandwich, a fruit or vegetable and a milk.
Bullard schools will notify parents of low and negative meal account balances.
Payments can be made at any school cafeteria or by going online to Lunch Money Now, located on the Bullard ISD webpage under Child Nutrition. Money can be electronically deposited for a $2.50 fee. Lunch Money Now also allows parents to see account balances, what is being purchased and low balance email notices.
For more information regarding Free and Reduced Meal Applications, contact Misty Edwards at 903-894-6639, ext. 2429, or misty.edwards@bullardisd.net. To speak to the food service director, contact Jessica Gregory, 903-894-2803.
