The city of Bullard issued Stage 3 Water Conservation orders Wednesday, Sept. 6, via its Facebook page and website. The city is experiencing a mechanical issue at one of its water wells due to the continued excessive heat, drought-like conditions and high water usage, according to the notice.
The Stage 3 conservation efforts implement the following restrictions:
• Residents with even numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on Sunday and Thursday.
• Residents with odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water only on Saturday and Wednesday.
• Watering on the appropriate days is limited to the hours of 9 p.m. through 12 a.m.
• Outdoor watering use of any kind is prohibited on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
“This will help reduce the demand and stress on our water wells and prolong or possibly prevent the need to implement further mandatory restrictions,” this notice stated.
Anyone caught in violation of the rationing provisions may be fined between $100 and $500.
The city notes that domestic water use for personal needs, for household or sanitary purposes such as drinking, bathing, cooking and sanitation are not restricted. Outdoor animals and livestock should continue to be watered as normal.
Residents with questions should contact the utilities director at 903-894-7223, ext. 110.
