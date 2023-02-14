A Bullard man, identified as Steven Shelton-Groves, 29, of Bullard, was arrested Feb. 11 following a short pursuit by Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
At 5:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received information that Steven Shelton-Groves was in the area of Hebron Road and CR 384 driving a U-Haul van with stolen property. It was further discovered that Shelton-Groves had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation stemming from a weapons violation. He was also flagged as potentially being armed and dangerous.
A Smith County deputy, driving near the area, was stopped at Old Longview Road and Loop 323 when she observed a U-Haul being driven by a white male. She followed the vehicle and observed multiple traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop.
The man pulled over on Old Longview Road where the deputy initiated high risk stop procedures. She ordered the suspect to turn off the vehicle, but he refused and accelerated away from the area.
The deputy pursued the felony suspect, activating lights and siren on her clearly marked patrol vehicle.
The suspect disregarded a red signal light at the intersection of E. Fifth St. and SSE Loop 323 and continued east onto Fifth St., striking two vehicles heading south on Loop 323. As a result of the collision, several people were injured including the suspect and his female passenger.
The driver of the U-Haul was positively identified as Shelton-Groves. He was transported and admitted to the hospital and booked into the Smith County jail for the parole violation warrant and for evading arrest and detention with a vehicle.
