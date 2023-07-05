The Bullard Independent School District has named Pat Hendrix its new Director of Safety and Security and Chief of Police. The Board of Trustees approved the hire during a special meeting July 5.
Hendrix will take over for Chief John Jones, who recently accepted a regional position with the Texas Education Agency as an Assistant Chief of its newly created Office of School Safety and Security.
“The safety and security of our students, staff, and campuses will always be a top priority for Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Jack Lee said. “After an extensive search and interview process, Chief Hendrix emerged as the top choice to continue the safety and security measures we have in place and implement enhanced procedures moving forward.”
Chief Hendrix’s 37-year career in law enforcement includes 20 years in the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. There, he served as a jailer, patrol officer and patrol sergeant, SWAT officer, narcotics officer, major crimes detective, and supervisor (sergeant) of the Criminal Investigation Unit. In 2006, he retired to become the Chief of Police for the City of Troup Police Department, where he has held this role for 17 years. Working in close partnership with Troup ISD, Chief Hendrix implemented and grew valuable programs in the school district, such as its school resource officers program, K9 officer program, student tours of the Troup Police Department, annual security audits and training exercises, and more.
In addition to his career in law enforcement, Chief Hendrix also served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Chief Hendrix’s wife, Cheryl, is the Bullard ISD Assistant Superintendent, and three of his grandchildren attend Bullard ISD schools.
For more information, contact Amy Pawlak, Bullard ISD Public Relations Coordinator, at amy.pawlak@bullardisd.net or 469-766-3327.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.