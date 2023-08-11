Bullard Independent School District teachers and employees officially kicked off the new school year with the District Convocation event Wednesday, Aug. 9.
All 447 district employees were welcomed by the Bullard High School Cheerleaders and Panther Band and treated to a breakfast provided by the Bullard Ministerial Alliance and Lost Sheep Coffee.
Guest Speaker Stephen Mackey, @MackeySpeaks, then encouraged employees by sharing his "Six Commitments of a Culture of Character." Mackey, better known to tens of thousands of students and educators as Coach Mackey, is a player development coach and Wall Street Journal Best Selling author based in Texas.
The 2023 District Convocation was sponsored by Cooperative Teachers Credit Union and The Rainwater Foundation.
Bullard's First Day of School is Wed. Aug 16.
