The Bullard High School graduating class of 2023 participated in Seniors Serving Seniors Wednesday, May 3, in what has become a traditional day of service to the community. The program, in its fifth year, partners senior students with senior members of the community in need of assistance with yard work, exterior paint or basic repairs to the outside of their homes.
“Seniors Serving Seniors is one of our favorite traditions at BHS,” BHS Associate Principal Chris Pawlak said. “Our seniors enjoy getting out into the community and meeting the needs of our local senior citizens.”
During this year’s Seniors Serving Seniors event, the students were able to help 17 senior citizens.
One homeowner, Lamar Brown expressed his enjoyment of the students presence and that he found their work ethics impressive.
"Teenagers today just stand around and wait for others to do the work, but today, everyone has jumped in and worked hard on all these projects,” he said. “I think this is a great program the high school does and it really helps a lot.”
Those working at Brown’s residence mowed, weedeated, moved flower pots from the driveway up to the house, weeded flower beads, cleaned leaves out of gutters and trimmed trees.
The volunteerism is a positive experience, not just for homeowners, but for the students as well as they learn to work together, be an active part of the community and to give to those who have already contributed to society.
"I really loved all of us coming together to help people who can't necessarily do it themselves,” said student participant Asher Breelove, “and I think it helps us just as much as them! I'm just glad I could help out the community as a whole."
