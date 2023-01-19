The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year.
Emily Berry of Bullard was named to the Fall 2022 President's List at Mississippi College.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
For more information about Mississippi College, visit mc.edu.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences. Founded in 1826, MC is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi. MC offers 84 areas of undergraduate study, 45 degree programs in graduate studies, more than 10 certificate programs, two educational doctoral degrees, a doctor of jurisprudence, and a doctor of professional counseling. MC seeks to be a university recognized for academic excellence and commitment to the cause of Christ.
