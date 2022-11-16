The Bullard Volunteer Fire Department recently purchased a Lucas device, thanks to a grant received from TC Energy, allowing the department to improve its services to the community.
“The potential benefits of surviving a cardiac arrest event for the citizens in our community was the driving factor in Bullard Volunteer Fire Department seeking to purchase the Lucas CPR Device,’ stated Justin Walker, firefighter and paramedic with BVFD.
Like most fire departments, BVFD responds to a large number of medical emergencies each year. The purpose of the fire department’s response in these cases is to provide rescue from danger or to simply gain access to the patient to begin rendering care and then to assist EMS during transport to the hospital, according to Walker.
A number of these medical calls for EMS services involve cardiac arrest patients, who are provided CPR. The Lucas device will help specifically in these cases. A cardiac arrest, or heart attack, patient needs high quality continuous chest compressions, which the Lucas device maintains, resulting in the best chance of a good outcome.
Manual CPR requires multiple responders providing compressions on rotation, as they become fatigued in the process, according to Walker. The Lucas device is consistent in the chest compressions it provides and frees up personnel to focus efforts on the logistics of moving the patient to the ambulance. During all phases of transport when first responders might find administering chest compressions difficult, such as lifting and moving, carrying the patient down stairs and loading into an ambulance, the Lucas device can continue to deliver these compressions.
While many CPR devices have been marketed over the last 20 years, it has only been in the last few years that a merger of functionality, portability and durability has resulted in a product that can be highly utilized in the pre-hospital environment, according to Walker.
The BVFD has specifically selected the Lucas 3.1 as the device to provide care to the most critical patients in their response area.
“Not all patients are accommodated by the device, and manual CPR will be provided for these patients with every effort exhausted,” Walker stated.
He also cautions that while the Lucas device provides the best potential for a good outcome, we must all take healthy steps in life to prevent cardiac arrest, starting now.
