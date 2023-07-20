Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis declared a state of disaster due to threat of wildfires Thursday, July 20, and a burn ban is now in effect for Cherokee County.
The decision was due to dry conditions, the extended period of little or no rainfall and the lack of any substantial rain in area weather forecasts, according to the declaration.
By law, the judge’s order will remain in effect no longer than seven days unless authorized by the Cherokee County Commissioners Court. Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.
Violation of a burn ban order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
Cherokee County joins more than 100 other Texas counties which have enacted burn bans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.