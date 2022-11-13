The Jacksonville Chamber partnered with the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation to conduct the first Jacksonville Business Expo for brick-and-mortar stores on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The event was held at Central Baptist Church with over 30 local vendors participating and approximately 110 attending the show. Not only did the exposition allow for networking between businesses, it provided an opportunity for consumers to gather information, in a single setting, about a variety of products and services the businesses provide.
Shane Pace, President of JEDCO, stated he considered the event a success, considering it was the first such event and the positive feedback received.
When asked if the chamber considered the event a success, President Peggy Renfro answered, “Absolutely!”
Both entities believe the business expo will become a regular event, with Renfro stating it will likely become an annual fall time affair.
