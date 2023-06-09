Each year, the Jacksonville Lake Association solicits funds for the annual July fourth fireworks display on Lake Jacksonville. This year’s goal, posted on the JLA website, is $20,000.
Businesses and organizations have begun donating towards this community event. O.H. Seamands has recently secured the following contributions:
• Austin Bank, $500
• Homeland Real Estate, $500
• Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, $500
• Jacksonville Insurance Agency, $500
• Southern Multifoods, $500
• Texas National Bank, $500
• Bill McRae Ford, $1,000
The fireworks show is set to take place at dark, approximately 9:15 p.m,, Tuesday, July 4. The public is invited.
Anyone wishing to contribute towards the July fourth fireworks show may send donations to Lake Jacksonville Association; P.O. Box 33; Jacksonville, Texas 75766. The association requests the donors name and address be written on the check if not already printed, as well as an email address if applicable. Donations can also be made online at lakejacksonville.org/Membership/DonationForm/Default.aspx.
For more information about the Lake Jacksonville Association, visit lakejacksonville.org.
For updates on events and Lake Jacksonville news, follow the Lake Jacksonville Association Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.