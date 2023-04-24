A Bakersfield, Calif. man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Pablo Antonio Sandoval, 24, pleaded guilty on August 8, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 170 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle on April 18, 2023.
According to information presented in court, in October 2021, Sandoval supplied more than 500 grams of methamphetamine to drug dealers in Cherokee County, Texas which he sourced from suppliers in California. Sandoval was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas in April 2022.
This case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and Jacksonville Police Department.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.