Camp Gladiator, an outdoor and online fitness and nutrition program, donated water and sports drinks to the Bullard Fire Department Tuesday, May 2.
We wanted a chance to give back to the first responders that dedicate their time and lives to the community,” stated Katilyn Williams, Launch Director, Trainer and Nutrition Coach with Camp Gladiator.
She noted Bullard Fire Chief Peter Riley had been associated with Camp Gladiator for many years as an important part of the Camp Gladiator and Bullard communities.
In order to make the donations, Camp Gladiator conducted a fundraising campaign over a month period with clients bringing donations to class. The result was 71 cases of water to be split between three fire stations, Whitehouse, Tyler and Bullard. An additional 16 packs of Gatorade and Powerade were also contributed.
“The heat of summer really takes a toll on my firefighters. Heat related illness is one of the main causes of concern. Not just burns, but dehydration, heat exposure, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are major causes of injuries for my folks during the summer,” Riley stated. “One of the main ways to combat the injuries, is to make sure you stay hydrated. We are constantly restocking water, electrolyte packets, ice, etc.”
Riley noted the donation by Camp Gladiator will help make the fire department more effective in the coming summer months.
“As an outdoor fitness organization, we are well aware of the impact of the East Texas summer heat! Our goal was to help give back to the first responders of the community to not only show our love and support, but also help provide some hydration in the coming months,” Williams stated.
For more information about Camp Gladiator, visit campgladiator.com.
For more on the Bullard Fire Department, visit their Facebook page or go to bullardvfd.org.
