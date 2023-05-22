The Cardenas Family Foundation awarded scholarships to two students for the 2023 – 2024 academic school year.
Marc Anthony Cardenas of the Cardenas Family Foundation awarded Alondra Morales as the Jacksonville High School 2023 Scholarship recipient.
Morales’s determination to succeed is tailored through her motto, “I cannot change the past, but I can change the future.”
A first-generation high school graduate and a child of immigrants, Morales overcame many complex challenges. She did not allow barriers to derail her desire to bring change within herself and her family.
“I worked hard to ensure I was successful in the classroom, Morales said. “Some days felt painful, but honestly, what kept me going was the thought of giving my parents a comfortable life after all the things they have given me.”
Morales expressed her desire to overcome difficult experiences, such as personal diagnosis and unfortunate trials, came from witnessing the strength of her family. Alondra stated,
“My mother received a bachelor’s degree from Mexico, but when she arrived in the U.S., she was informed that it would be worthless,” she said. “My sister was told she could not speak Spanish in the classroom. My family experienced racism, which made me a stronger person.”
Morales’s tribulation empowered her to thrive, and she is dedicated to using this to change the world.
She will attend Tyler Junior College and major in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
The Cardenas Family Foundation also presents A Scholarship for All which was awarded Khalid Al Hosani from the American International School in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Khalid Al Hosani desires to pursue higher education in the United States.
“As a kid, I always dreamed of living in America and accomplishing my undergraduate studies in a place that would feel home away from home,” he stated. “My father completed his engineering degree at George Mason, so I wanted to do the same.”
Al Hosani expressed the difficulty of leaving the United Arab Emirates due to family traditions and culture. However, he and his family believe traditions are meant to be enhanced, which enables someone to bring new experiences and memories. His willingness to achieve his dream serves as a reminder that dreams can be accomplished regardless of cultural background and beliefs.
Al Hosani will attend George Mason University in Fairax, Virginia and major in Computational Science.
The Cardenas Family Foundation Scholarship, 2023-2024, will begin its JHS application process in August.
