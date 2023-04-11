NOTE: On Saturday, April 15, local agencies will gather at Rusk Civic Center for a Community Resource Round-up, focusing on foster care, education, and assistance to the student population of Cherokee County. Included in that group are agencies who handle adoptions. Most adoption stories have happy endings, but some are written with different twists along the way. This is the story of my daughter’s adoption, written from her perspective.
Carissa Garmon-Lovett always knew she was adopted. In fact, her mom and dad, who adopted her at the age of three weeks, often told her that yes, she WAS adopted, but now she was just their “plain old kid,” assuring her that the fact of adoption didn’t diminish their love for her (and for her brother, whom they also later adopted), any more than the natural birth of her sister did a few years later.
“My kids are my kids,” her mom was fond of saying.
Although she had always been curious about her medical history, she wasn’t really all that interested in locating her birth family until she was 38 years, when she discovered that she had developed a hearing loss.
“The doctors are not sure why I have lost most of my hearing,” she said. “I think it was from being too close to guns that were being shot at practice by a couple of friends at different times.”
To find out if there was any genetic history surrounding her hearing loss, Garmon-Lovett decided to contact Buckner Baptist Benevolences, the agency that had handled her adoption so many years prior.
“At first, they couldn’t tell us anything, but they did say that my birth mother had visited them several years earlier wanting information about me. So, they told me if I could get a court in Dallas County to grant permission to have my records unsealed, they could open the records.
“But, when I went to the court with my identification, the clerk told me my file was empty, and that was not unusual. Apparently, records that old are sometimes misplaced,” she said.
However, that did not deter Garmon-Lovett. She returned to Buckner with her mother, and because the court granted permission for Buckner to release the information they had concerning her file, they were able to give her the name and address of her birth mother.
“They told me they had already tried to contact her at the address they had, but the mail had been returned as undeliverable. I got on the internet and connected with an agency, Search Angel, that helps adoptees searching for birth families, and by the end of that day, I had located a cousin in North Carolina,” she said.
It turned out that Garmon-Lovett’s birthmother had a twin, and the cousin located was a stepdaughter to the twin. She told her stepmom, Anita, who was Garmon-Lovett’s biological aunt, who immediately called the number Garmon-Lovett had left.
“She was crying hysterically, saying she had always wanted to find me,” Garmon-Lovett said.
Within the hour, Garmon-Lovett’s birthmother, Venita, called her and the two had a short conversation, making plans to eventually meet.
As time went on, the adoptee was contacted by a sister-by-birth, who was planning a trip to Galveston, and the two agreed to meet there.
“It was kind of a strange meeting,” Garmon-Lovett said. “She warned me not to get too close to Venita. I wasn’t sure exactly what that meant, although I did find out that I also had a birth-brother, and that he and my birth-sister had both grown up in Buckner Children’s Home, and did not have a close relationship with Venita.”
Garmon-Lovett did finally agree to meet her birth-mother, however, and together with both sets of her parents (who had divorced and were now married to other spouses), and a daughter, she traveled to Dallas, where they met at a restaurant.
Garmon-Lovett, who is relatively tall, was surprised to discover that her birthmother was rather short, as was her birth-sister. Her brother-by-birth, Ronnie, however, has the same coloring and is tall, with the same chin cleft, so he was easily identifiable as a relative.
She also found it humorous that she favors her adoptive mom more than her birth mom, as evidenced by numerous comments by friends and relatives.
The two kept in touch over the phone and social media for a few years, but her birthmother’s fluctuating mental and emotional state eventually caused a rift in the relationship.
Venita had moved from a homeless shelter to government-funded housing when her body was discovered in 2021 by Ronnie, who had stopped by to check on her. Because she had at one point been married to a U.S. veteran, Venita was buried in a veteran’s cemetery in Dallas.
Garmon-Lovett was never able to fully discover whether there was hearing loss in her genetic history, but she did discover that finding a birth family is not always as glamorous as one would suppose – a fact that was pointed out to her in advance by the caseworker at Buckner who was assigned to her file. That caseworker had herself been adopted, with an experience similar to Garmon-Lovett’s.
Now in her 40s, Garmon-Lovett has always known the love of her parents – her real parents: the ones who raised her and nurtured her. Although her father is now gone, she said she is grateful that Venita gave her life, but that her mom and dad have always given her their love.
