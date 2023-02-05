Blood transfusion is one of the most frequently performed procedures in hospitals. In fact, one in seven hospital patients will require blood during their stay.
To support this urgent community need, Carter BloodCare asks residents to Give for Texans in February. Donating blood makes a lifesaving difference for neighbors in need, as each unit of donated whole blood can help save three lives.
Local patients of all ages require transfusions due to vehicle accidents and massive bleeding injuries, organ transplants and open-heart surgeries, cancer treatments, difficulties during childbirth, anemia and age-related health issues.
The need for blood is nonstop, but Texans can help by giving at Carter BloodCare’s mobile blood drive.
Local events include:
• Monday, Feb. 6; 2-6 p.m.; Carter BloodCare Bus in parking lot of Tractor Supply, 1626 S. Jackson Street in Jacksonville; register at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136755. For more information, call Jessica Whitehead, 903-574-4513.
• Carter BloodCare will conduct a blood drive from Tuesday, Feb. 21; 7 to 11 a.m.; Carter BloodCare Bus at the Cherokee County Electric cooperative, 29880 US 69 N, in Rusk. Register at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137669. For more information, call Shalynn Swan at 903-683-2248.
As special thanks for giving in February, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a brand-new, quarter-zip pullover, a comfortable way to stay warm this season.
For information about Carter BloodCare, visit carterbloodcare.org.
