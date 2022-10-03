Sixty-three Rusk High School students were named as recipients of the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise scholarship before fellow-students, staff, parents and community members gathered at the school’s auditorium Thursday, Sept. 29.
The Rusk TJC Citizens Promise program, was established in 2014 by a partnership with Citizens 1st Bank, the James I. Perkins Family Foundation and Tyler Junior College. The two-year scholarships, providing up to $4,000 per year, are awarded to qualifying Rusk High School students graduating in the top 50% of their class.
Current recipients are set to join the fall 2023 freshman class and mark the 10th cohort of students to benefit from the Promise program.
Margaret and Jim Perkins, President and Chairman of Citizens 1st Bank, developed the vision for and initiated the Promise program.
“We knew Tyler Junior College was the right place for these students to start because of the environment, the dedication, the education was in place,” she said. “We knew they’d be well taken care of, well-championed, that’s what we wanted.”
Husband Jim echoed her statement.
“We want them to get the education and that’s just so rewarding,” he said. “When you have the Rusk students go to TJC and have the top grades coming through this program, I think it’s indicative that these students are able and are motivated.”
The first of it’s kind in Texas, this Promise program has become a template for others.
“We worked it well here,” said Jim, who noted the program has become a role model for others and the programs are spreading.
The Rusk TJC program has itself expanded to include a partnership with the University of Texas at Tyler. An agreement between TJC and the UT-Tyler broadens the benefits of the Promise program, allowing Rusk TJC scholarship recipients the opportunity to complete a four-year degree, potentially without incurring tuition-related debt, by transferring to UT Tyler under the UT Tyler Patriot Promise program.
“It’s just an incredible opportunity. It will absolutely be life-changing for the students, their families and the community,” Margaret said of the expanded program.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Jim said. “It’s so great to be able to work this together.”
Nearly 360 students have benefited from the Rusk TJC Promise, to date, according to Megan Burns, TJC Rusk Promise senior manager.
For more information on the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise, visit tjc.edu/ruskpromise.
To learn more about the UT Tyler Patriot Promise, visit uttyler.edu/patriot-promise.
