Annie Boseman Young believes the celebration of Black History month is important.
“For me, highlighting it reminds us of who we are as a people; how far we have come,” she said. “It’s a way to give accolades for our accomplishments. If it is not highlighted, young people may not realize what they are capable of and that they can change the world.”
A 2008 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Young is an ICU nurse currently living in Conroe. She and her husband, Jaren Young, are expecting their first child in June.
Young said that as a child, she doesn’t remember feeling the sting of prejudice, because her parents taught her she was no different than anyone else.
“I do remember one time a friend told me I couldn’t come over to play at her house, because I was black,” she said, “but my parents just told me that was my friend’s loss.”
In third grade, all the students had to do a history paper on an historical figure.
“I chose Madame C. J. Walker. She invented hair products that helped us to relax our coarse hair. It made a huge difference in Black women’s hair care. I think maybe that helped me to realize I could go for my goals.”
A nurse for eight years, Young has served as a traveling nurse and as an emergency room nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville, although she currently works in the intensive care unit at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.
During her earlier adult years in Jacksonville, she taught Sunday School and volunteered in the youth program at Central Baptist Church, and went on several mission trips with the church, cementing the realization that though there may be some differences, people are the same worldwide.
“There’s racism still, but kids are not necessarily told that. You may not have had that as part of your life, and some people think it is totally gone, but to say it does not exist would be wrong,” she said. “That’s why the celebration of Black History Month is important.”
Young envisions a different world for her son, who is already named Jaren Young, Jr., although he is not yet born.
“I hope we will all see each other as the children of God, but with different flavors. I hope we will keep our identity, but still have that love for one another.”
Young is the daughter of Nece and Michael Boseman of Jacksonville. She met her husband while she was attending school at Sam Houston State University.
“I signed his lease agreement (for the university), and he says I’ve been taking his money ever since,” she laughed.
And for Valentine’s Day (and every day), Annie Young describes what it means to be in love with her husband, Jaren Young, Sr.: “To walk together daily; grow together in Christ; and know he is my forever best friend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.