Jacksonville residents gathered in Lincoln Park to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday, June 17.
The festivities began with a parade that featured the inaugural Miss Juneteenth and Junior Miss Juneteenth, along with with cars, trucks, ATVs and even horses.
Speeches, games and food were provided in the park following the parade.
In her recap of the history of the holiday, Evelyn Guinn noted Juneteenth became a federal holiday just recently – in 2021, but has been a state holiday in Texas since 1980.
Whether it was her storytelling style or the subject of her presentation, Guinn held the interest of those gathered. She recalled how the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January 1, 1863, but it wasn’t until the arrival of Union soldiers in Galveston Bay June 19, 1865, with the might to enforce the proclamation, that enslaved peoples in Texas became free.
“We gather together to celebrate family, community and freedom,” Guinn said.
District 1 City Councilwoman Letitia Horace was present for the event and also spoke.
“Juneteenth is a reminder and a symbol to me of perseverance and persistence, because in this country we’ve had to press really hard and fight really long to achieve equality and freedom for everyone. It’s still a fight even today,” she said. “We have to stand for freedom and equality and justice for everybody. We have to stand for equal opportunities and equal access to those opportunities.”
Anita Starling, First Vice President of Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation, introduced the inaugural Junior Miss Juneteenth and Miss Juneteenth.
JaLeigha Jiles, Junior Miss Juneteenth, reiterated her reason for participating was to inspire young girls with the message that they can achieve anything they put their mind to do.
Marquicia “Qui Qui” Robertson, read her speech from the coronation ceremony, which noted her platform as racial discrimination.
FDCDC volunteers organized several games, including corn hole, bucket brigade, basketball throw, among others. An inflatable water slide, frisbees and, of course, the playground equipment were also available for use.
Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams and Cpl. Amanda Bragg, Community Engagement, provided hot dogs, water, stickers and other goodies at the event.
Music played and food was provided under the main pavilion as the community celebrated the freedom of Black Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.