Each March, for Women’s History Month, Cherokee County Women with Purpose recognizes local ladies for their personal or professional achievements, as well as their contributions to the community.
Cherokee County Women of Purpose was founded in September 2016 by a group of local women that recognized the importance of women saluting one another. CCWP seeks to promote cultural diversity in both the constitution of the committee and the women selected for honor each year.
“The Women behind Cherokee County Women with Purpose” is the 2023 Women’s History Month theme, as the committee has chosen to do something different this year and recognize a few of their own. These are women who work diligently to organize the women’s history month honorees, beginning with Lauren Carter.
Carter, a Jacksonville native, has been the marketing director at Legacy Nursing Home since 2015.
Her career allows her to assist families in locating placement for their loved ones, during what could be a stressful time, something for which she is proud. She also markets Legacy, assisting individuals coming out of the hospital to access short-term therapy rehabilitation services in the skilled nursing facility.
“It so rewarding to see someone go home after a successful rehab stay,” Carter said.
Carter is actively involved in the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and currently serves as a boared member. She is a 2018 Jacksonville Leadership Institute graduate.
“I love our little town and believe in making Jacksonville great,” she said.
Carter said she enjoys volunteering in and serving the community. She joined the Women’s History Month Committee in 2016.
“Being a part of this committee, we get to recognize amazing women,” Carter said. “I love for people to feel good about themselves.”
Carter is a 2006 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She also attended Lon Morris College.
She is married to Foster Carter and they have two children, Gage Bauer and Patton Carter.
