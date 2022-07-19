The Rusk Public Library’s director and volunteers conducted a celebration day at Jim Hogg Park for participants in the summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” last week. The event featured an inflatable water slide, bounce house and lunch.
Each participant received a bag, designed to look like a shark, filled with coupons for free drink and food items at local eateries. Children enjoyed the bounce house, water slide and park equipment before being served a lunch and given their awards. Kona Ice was also present, selling their icy treats, helping participants keep cool.
Approximately 100 students signed up for the reading program this year, which had a high attendance of 65 children during the weekly presentations offered by various guest entertainment and educational individuals and groups.
Splash Kingdom at Nacogdoches, Subway, Kona Ice, Chick-fil-A, Whataburger, Pizza Hut, Dairy Queen, All Star BBQ, Brookshire Brothers and Apex Theaters are all sponsors of this year’s Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program.
While the reading program has concluded, the library continues its Story Time with “Auntie” Evelyn at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily showing of movies.
For information on library programs and events, call 903-683-5916, send email to librarian@rusktx.org, or find Rusk Public Library on Facebook.
