The Cedar Hill and Rusk Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board is seeking sponsors for American flags to be displayed three times a year – Memorial Day, July fourth and Veteran’s Day.
The board has been working to restore and beautify both cemeteries for the past two years, according to a Facebook post. They are now in the process of identifying all the veterans in each cemetery that does not currently have a designation on his or her headstone.
The flags will be posted near each veteran on the three designated holidays and stored the remainder of the year.
Anyone is welcome to sponsor a flag at a cost of $50. For those desiring to sponsor a flag, but who do not know the name of a veteran buried at one of the cemeteries, assistance will be provided in selecting a name.
To sponsor flag, contact the cemetery committee by calling 903-539-4765.
