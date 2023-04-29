Cherokee County commissioners heard reports from local organizations, accepted donations and handled numerous matters of business at the April 25 meeting.
Gordon Bennett spoke on behalf of both the Cherokee County Genealogical Society and the Cherokee County Historical Commission. He reported on efforts of the organizations to locate and document cemeteries within the county.
“We have 2,013 cemeteries on our list included in that [are] 23 of what we call lost and neglected cemeteries,” Bennett said. “We add about one name of a cemetery to our list every year, sometimes two or three.”
Cemeteries on the list could have as few as just one grave, according to Bennet. He also noted that the cemeteries listed with no known name may be the same as some of those on the lost and neglected list, but additional research would be needed to determine that with certainty.
Commissioners requested the cemetery report be delivered annually to the county clerk.
County extension agent Kim Benton addressed commissioners on behalf of the Cherokee County Master Gardeners.
“Our master gardeners have contributed more than 2,000 hours to the county within the last calendar year,” Benton said. “The way that they do that is directly feeding the community through their garden beds at the demonstration garden and at HOPE center and teaching young ones to garden.”
She noted the group has teaching programs at Joe Wright and West Side Elementaries, New Summerfield ISD, through 4-H and civic clubs.
“Across the United States, the volunteer hours are worth approximately $30 an hour, just under, $29 and some change. The hours that they did for Cherokee County, that works out to $65,081 donated in time back to the county,” Benton said. “We just want to thank y’all for your support.”
Items related to the Texas Community Development Block Grant for the Alto Rural Water Supply Corporation were approved. These included a resolution designating authorized representatives, a memorandum of understanding between the county and Alto Rural WSC and the submission of the grant application.
Donations accepted by commissioners included food, mostly bread items, for the kitchen at the county jail; two checks, in the amounts of $100 and $250, given to the sheriff’s office and clay from Chandler Construction.
Other items authorized by commissioners included:
• Acceptance of a Ballistic Shield Grant for Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
• Reappointment of Ben Hamilton to the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority
• Cancellation of a resubdivion plat
• Cancellation of a portion of a resubdivion plat
• An engagement letter with Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP, regarding audit services for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022
• Temporary closure of the east end of CR 3905 from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, for the North Cherokee County Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fish fry
• The consent agenda
The Cherokee County commissioners regularly meet at 9 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk.
