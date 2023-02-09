The following history has been submitted to the Texas Historical Commission and a special committee established to pursue a historic designation status for the Ragsdale Cemetery, located on U.S. Highway 79 and CR 3304, west of Jacksonville. Once this goal is achieved, the committee will apply for a state historical marker. Members of this special committee are Chairperson Laurene Ragsdale, Co-Chairperson David Lee Black, Secretary Nicole Moss and Treasurer Billy Ray Jones.
Others who are also involved in this process are members of the long standing cemetery association board: Reverend Earl Franklin, President, Felicia July Arrington, Secretary and Travis Thompson, Beautification Chairperson.
Because of the efforts of these individuals, many connections are being made and a Facebook page has been established. Photographs are being collected and memories are being recorded so that those buried in the Ragsdale Cemetery are not forgotten.
The story of the Ragsdale Cemetery begins with Mount Haven. Established during the aftermath of slavery of slavery, Mount Haven was one of several communities of freed slaves in Cherokee County, Texas. Since the early 1880’s, the burial site for Mount Haven residents was the Ragsdale Cemetery (aka Mount Haven Community Cemetery). There are empty spaces which contain unmarked graves. The earliest marked grave is that of Walter Jones who was buried in 1881.
In 1884, when the county school system was established, three different settlements of Blacks were designated as distinct county school districts. Mount Haven, west of Jacksonville was District 61. Classes were held in the church until a three-room school was built on two acres of land in 1925 and funded by the Rosenwald Foundation. Half of the land was donated by Virgil G. Ragsdale, a Trustee. Other Trustees were Emmitt Arnwine and Henry Hall Sr.
Teachers Bessie Goss and Charlie Ragsdale taught eight grades for seven-month terms. Other teachers included H.D. Lloyd, Thelma Ragsdale (Holloway), Festus G. Ragsdale, Opal Ragsdale (Lee), Alta Henderson, Sarah Arnwine (Clay), and Mrs. Jimmye Erline Waller. Teachers Mercedes Willis Cantley and Earlene Davis were promoted to principal at the school as well. Many of these educators are buried at Ragsdale Cemetery.
When the school hot lunch program began in 1956, Mrs. Hinder Hall was the cook. In September 1969, Mount Haven was consolidated with the Jacksonville Independent School District.
It is said that Romeo R. Ragsdale (born May 30, 1844, died Feb. 6, 1897) donated the initial land for the cemetery and is buried there. No deed record has been found to substantiate his donation of the land. However, as early as 1880, evidence of Romeo R. Ragsdale’s business and civic activity was evident. He sold or donated land to several African Americans in the community.
According to the late Paul B. Ragsdale, Texas State Representative, Dallas County and graduate of Mount Haven School, “… as early as 1880, John Criss my maternal great-great grandfather purchased 26 acres from my paternal great grandfather Romeo Ragsdale…” In 1905, Romeo R. Ragsdale’s widow, Elizabeth Arnwine Ragsdale and eldest son, Dan, donated approximately one and a third acre of land for Mount Haven C.M.E Church.
In December 1971, a deed was filed at the Cherokee County Courthouse which stated that John C. Box Jr. and wife Mary Ellen Box…”for and in consideration of our respect for the Mt. Haven community and its community cemetery, what is generally known as the Ragsdale Cemetery…do grant, sell, convey and donate unto said Trustees, Zeke Lewis, Louise Battle, Mrs. Earlene Davis, Mercedes Cantley, B.B. Ragsdale, Jimmy Lyles and Johnny Jackson…two acres of land. This tract of two acres shall be divided into cemetery lots and burial spaces…and provided further that such burial spaces shall not be open for sale to the general public…restrict the use there of to the families within the community…”
In 1992, Reverend Earl Franklin became President of the cemetery association board. Four or five years later a fence was erected at the cemetery and then a brick entrance was installed at the gate. A dedication was held and was well attended.
Among the many notable individuals buried at Ragsdale Cemetery are educators, religious leaders, business owners and veterans. According to family and community lore, Stearlin Arnwine is buried in an unmarked grave at Ragsdale Cemetery. A photo of him, along with an interview is recorded in the Federal Writers’ Project: Slave Narratives. He was interviewed at age 94 and at the time was living about six miles west of Jacksonville.
Stearlin Arnwine verified he was born a slave…”’fore de war in 1853”…to Albartus Arnwine, near Jacksonville, Texas, who died when Stearlin was seven or eight years old. He was then bought by John Mosley of Rusk who made him a house boy and was kind to him. Grandchildren of Stearlin Arnwine are currently being interviewed to record their memories and preserve them for future generations.
Other notables buried at the Ragsdale Cemetery include business owner, Farilla Arnwine (McGowan). As a beautician/hairdresser, she initially owned a shop on Main Street in Jacksonville, Texas. Farilla (aka Faye) built a shop at the back of the Arnwine family home and moved her business to the Mount Haven Community. She is buried in the Ragsdale Cemetery, along with her parents and three of her siblings.
Other business owners who are buried in the cemetery are Nadine Kirby, who owned a small store on the left side of FM 747 N as you drive up the mountain in the Mount Haven Community; Louise (Skeete) Battle, owner of a beauty salon at her home on the left side, just as you get to the top of the mountain in the Mount Haven community; Rufus Ragsdale, who owned and ran a taxi service and garage on Main Street in Jacksonville; William T. Cawthon, owner of Cawthon’s Garage just across the street from the Ragsdale Garage and Farilla’s Beauty Shop and Loy Criss, owner of a dry cleaner business in the City of Jacksonville.
A mid-wife, Laura L. Arnwine, is buried at the Ragsdale Cemetery. She was born May 5, 1895 and died July 4, 1959. On July 22, 1950, H.D. Patton M.D. wrote a letter certifying Laura L. Arnwine had the practical experience and training which qualified her to be a mid-wife and do deliveries of babies. This letter along with a book of babies she delivered is part of a family collection. The list of deliveries is handwritten in a composition notebook. There are 124 births listed from 1928 to 1954. Laura was married to Emmitt Arnwine one of the first Black school bus drivers in Jacksonville. He drove the Mount Haven children along with children from other Black communities to Fred Douglass High School (another Rosenwald School) located in the City of Jacksonville.
Military veterans are buried in the cemetery including those who served in World War I, II, and Vietnam. Many are marked with military plaques. A family photo of Fred Francis dressed in his World War I uniform documents his service.
The Ragsdale Cemetery is an active cemetery. The most recent burials include Steven Scott who passed away February 22, 2022, and Lubedia Scott Brown who passed away June 8, 2022.
Over its long history, the cemetery has continued to grow and develop, a tribute to local African American history etched in stone.
Author’s Note: if you have stories or photographs to share, contact a member of the special committee or the cemetery association board, Laurene Ragsdale at lrags1202@yahoo.com, or Dr. Deborah Burkett at debbietroup7@yahoo.com or 903-752-7850 (cell).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.