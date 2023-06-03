The deadline to apply for a $350,000 grant program that supports women entrepreneurs in rural Texas areas has been extended through June 21.
The Center for Women Entrepreneurs, a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at Texas Woman’s University, opened the application process for its inaugural Texas Rural Woman Grant in mid-May.
Thirty-five, $10,000 grants for a total of $350,000 will be awarded to qualified Texas rural women who have been in business for at least three years. It marks the first time the grant has been offered to help women in rural areas who need capital to expand their businesses.
A completed online application must be submitted before 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. Cherokee County qualifies for eligibility under the micropolitan class. To determine rural eligibility for other areas, check the list of Texas counties at twu.edu/media/documents/center-women-entrepreneurs/County-Map-and-Eligibility.pdf.
Grants may be used for the purchase of machinery, equipment or technology, farm implements, fencing or products; acquisition of new inventory or raw materials; purchase and installation of fixtures or display units, property improvements, or other business-related activity that is aligned with the purpose of the program. Grants cannot be used for wages, salaries or sales tax.
Awardees will meet with a small-business advisor as well as complete a virtual training course hosted by the center to receive funding. The course will cover topics related to financial growth, business development and marketing.
“The Center for Women Entrepreneurs is funded to help women business owners throughout the state of Texas,” said Tracy Irby, CWE director. “Rural women don’t have access to the resources, training or capital that typically is available in the metropolitan areas. This grant can help 35 women that may not have the resources to expand their business.”
For more information, FAQs or to apply, visit the Texas Rural Grant website at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs/texas-rural-woman-grant.
About the Center for Women Entrepreneurs
The CWE is a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at Texas Woman's University. The JNIWL is dedicated to preparing women to take on successful roles in business and public service. Its three specialized centers — Center for Student Leadership, Center for Women Entrepreneurs, and Center for Women in Politics & Public Policy — ensure women have the education to establish careers as successful C-suite executives, the skills for building entrepreneurial businesses, and the framework needed to run for public office.
