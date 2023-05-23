The Jacksonville Chamber conducts an annual tomato poster contest in conjunction with each year’s Tomato Fest.
Students in first through third grades at each elementary campus in Jacksonville participated in the contest. Winners were provided a place ribbon and a free ice cream and T-shirt from Dairy Queen. The winning artwork will be on display at the S. Jackson Dairy Queen location through Tomato Fest, June 10.
Winners, listed by school, are:
WEST SIDE ELEMENTARY
• Yarel Rubio, grand champion
• Isabella Alvarez, first place, first grade
• Julian Onofre, second place, first grade
• Perla Arrendondo, third place, first grade
• Roselyn Sanchez, first place, second grade
• Eleazar Pinales, second place, second grade
• Lesli DeLacerda, third place, second grade
• Kaleenah Goree, first place, third grade
• Sofia Jaramillo, second place, third grade
• Gabriela Salazar, third place, third grade
JOE WRIGHT ELEMENTARY
• Sarah Resendiz, grand champion
• Jade Hunt, first place, first grade
• Paisley Jones, second place, first grade
• Natalie Conaster, third place, first grade
• Ibiana Rangel, first place, second grade
• Natalie Hernandez, second place, second grade
• Issabelle Stover, third place, second grade
• Nathan DeSantiago, first place, third grade
• Miguel Meza, second place, third grade
• Valeria Flores, third place, third grade
FRED DOUGLASS ELEMENTARY
• Yael Ruiz, grand champion
• Scarlett Camacho, first place, first grade
• Andres Escareno, second place, first grade
• Aubrevnna Castleberry, third place, first grade
• Valentina Mendez, first place, second grade
• Nikali Rangel, second place, second grade
• Jordi Barajas, third place, second grade
• Luke Whiteley, first place, third grade
• Trinity Hall, second place, third grade
• Julio Cardenas, third place third grade
EAST SIDE ELEMENTARY
• Zamira, grand champion
• Kaylee Bellanger, first place, first grade
• Benson Hallum, second place, first grade
• Zoefia Lusk, third place, first grade
• Jayden Garcia, first place, second grade
• Grayson Nance, second place, second grade
• Arielle Davis, third place, second grade
• Natalie Hernandez, first place, third grade
• Leo Franklin, second place third grade
• Barrett Buckley, third place, third grade
