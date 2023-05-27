The Chamber of Commerce board and staff celebrated the office’s return to downtown Jacksonville Thursday, May 25. The purchase and renovation of the building was made possible through the over $207,000 raised and a $50,000 reimbursement grant through the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.
The grand opening featured hot dogs, chips, beverages, door prizes and a brief ceremony to mark the occasion. Those present were asked to sign a matte frame which will be used to display the ribbon-cutting photo.
“Look at this building for our members. Look at how nice it is. I can’t thank you enough,” Chamber President Peggy Renfro said in her opening remarks. “This building being built was an easy process because of Josh Prewitt and Prewitt Construction.
“It just means so much for us to be downtown. I thank y’all. When I see your face, not only once, but so many times since we’ve been here in March. Today, we are finished and we are so, so excited.”
Andy Calcote, a member of the building committee, addressed those gathered for the event. He began by thanking several individuals for their contributions and support.
“One of the things I really wanted to say is how proud I am of Jacksonville. This is a community where the city of Jacksonville came together and did something unbelievable,” he said. “I really am so proud of all the businesses that donated time, products, money; everyone that came together and helped make this happen. This is truly, for all the businesses, this is your building. This is your chamber of commerce.”
Building committee members were recognized and presented with hammers with “You Nailed It, Jacksonville Chamber Building Committee, Presented 5-25-23” imprinted on the handles. Those recognized included Duane Weatherford, Tom Trimble, Shannon Hitt, Andy Calcote, Pam Anderson, Teresa Langley, Peggy Renfro, Ashley Thompson, Kim Felt and Britian McKinney.
The ceremony concluded in front of the building with a check presentation by JEDCO President Shane Pace and, in place of a ribbon-cutting, a tomato vine cutting.
The chamber office is located at 307 E. Commerce Street and can be reached by calling 903-586-2217.
For information about the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, visit jacksonvilletexas.com.
