Members of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Institute gathered Friday at the playground of Baptist Missionary Alliance Seminary to present a donation to the facility. Lisa Henderson, who was instrumental in proposing and helping to coordinate the drive to raise the funds, talked about the group’s success in securing the donation.
“The Leadership Institute is a nine-month course in which participants tour various businesses and institution around Jacksonville to learn about the community. We also take a field trip to Austin to see how state legislation affects our town. This is the 36th year for the Institute, and we recently graduated 23 students.
“We are assigned to committees. One of those is the Project Committee, where three options were discussed as projects. We decided on a project that would affect generations to come, and because the seminary’s playground equipment was decades old, we decided to help build a new one,” she said.
A former seminary student and employee, Henderson knew of the need and had long felt a passion to do something about it.
The leadership class raised funds through organizations and personal contributions, and solicited help through social media, eventually raising $6,954 to donate to the school.
“Donations are still coming in, though,” Henderson said. “And we will continue to accept them if others want to give.”
The new equipment will include a rock wall, two slides, a fort and improved swings. Cherokee County jail trustees are working to build the new equipment, which arrived in parts and needs assembly. The old equipment is being taken down, and a rubberized mulch will be placed on the ground for safety.
If there are funds left over, the group hopes to also provide a covered picnic bench so that parents can sit and watch their kids at play.
During the past semester, the seminary housed more than 100 students, but Henderson said the attendance ebbs and flows.
“There are always families coming in from all parts of the world; they stay awhile and then depart for their particular ministries, so there are always children here with those families, so the playground is needed,” she said. “In fact, during the planning for the playground, we asked to young girls for their input. One wanted a seesaw, the other wanted a merry-go-round. We couldn’t get a merry-go-round, but we did get a seesaw that goes up and down, and around and around, so that’s the next best thing,” she laughed.
BMA Seminary president Dr. Charley Holmes and Dr. Philip Attebery, associate president, were on hand Friday to accept the awards presented by the Leadership Institute members and Chamber of Commerce members and expressed their gratitude to the group’s members for their generous contribution.
