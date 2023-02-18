Cassie Devillier and Kathleen Stanfill were named 2022 Outstanding Citizens at the 98th Jacksonville Chamber Awards Banquet held Thursday, Feb. 16.
The duo is likely known for their recent participation on the Jacksonville Sesquicentennial Committee and for co-chairing the downtown celebration.
“It’s just an honor to be a part of Jacksonville and be able to serve our community and it’s nice to be recognized,” Devillier said.
Devillier is a Jacksonville native who has “an unwavering passion for the city of Jacksonville and Jacksonville ISD,” according to her nomination form. “She constantly volunteers where she sees a need and usually gets her friends and family involved as well.”
A former JISD school board trustee, Devillier was an integral member of a committee to improve JISD facilities including the Historic Tomato Bowl renovation. Among the many listed accomplishments, she has facilitated mural design and funding for local business buildings in downtown Jacksonville, painted fire hydrants, volunteered at the Jacksonville Animal Shelter and is co-founder of Jacksonville Volunteers.
“It feels like they love us back as much as we love them,” Stanfill said of receiving the award. “We love where we live.”
Although she lived in Houston for almost 15 years, Stanfill is also a Jacksonville native. After returning to Jacksonville, she opened and ran Larissa House for 15 years and currently owns Congratulations Awards.
Stanfill is active in local elections. She helped with the school bond election that funded improvements to JISD facilities, including the Historic Tomato Bowl, and assisted Mindy Folden Gellock with her city council election. She is currently assisting with Letitia Horace’s campaign for city council.
She is also familiar to many for her beloved pet Murphy, also known as the town dog.
2022 Chairman of the Board Duane Weatherford presented awards to each division chair in the form of candy bars with names that fit the individuals in personalities or contribution.
• Andy Calcote, treasurer, 100,000 Grand
• Judy Batton, for her loyal support, Three Musketeers
• Nathan Jones, for helping people in a crunch, Crunch Bar
• Pam Anderson, for working hard and deserving a break, Kit Kat
• Britian McKinney, for being a burst of energy and excitement, Starbursts
2022 Chamber Award recipients were:
• Police Chief Joe Williams and Cpl. Amanda Bragg, Chairman’s Award
• Juan Garcia, Rookie of the Year
• Ashley Thompson and Kim Felt, Unsung Heroes
Additionally, Andy Calcote presented an award on behalf of the Kiwanis and Jacksonville Education Foundation, naming Britian McKinney an Influential Indian.
McKinney was also introduced 2023 Chairwoman of the Board. On behalf of the board, she presented a plaque to Weatherford in recognition of his service as the 2022 chairman. McKinney then introduced the theme of the year, “Bringing Businesses + Community Together.”
“As the 2023 chairwoman, I have one really important goal that I would like to see accomplished this year. I want to see more unity in Jacksonville,” she said.
“I have realized with my time working with the chamber and with other organizations that our community is made up of so many different departments – elected officials, civic clubs, organizations and charities. I want to work this year to get everyone communicating and working together. It is amazing what a group of people with one common goal can accomplish.”
The executive officers for 2023 are:
• Britain McKinney, Chairwoman of the Board, Membership Development Division Chair
• Dillon Rodriguez, Chair Elect of the Board
• Molly Loughmiller, Treasurer
• Duane Weatherford, Past Chair of the Board
• Judy Batton, Community Development Division
• Nathan Jones, Economic Development Division Chair
• Pam Anderson, Education Development Division Chair
The board of directors consists of:
• Tabatha Baker-Ainsworth, Baker Insurance
• Lauren Carter, Legacy at Jacksonville
• Brent Dicksono, Cherokee County Sheriff
• Shawn Eyre, Austin Bank
• Amy Garcia, Faithfully Fit
• Becky Hesterley, Homeland Real Estate
• Micah Hoffpauir, Texas Farm Bureau
• Barry Lofquist, Christus Mother Frances Hospital
• Leticia Meeks, Porter Pharmacy
• Karen Nolley, Woodman Life
• Craig Scheler, Commerce Street Drafthouse
• D’Angelo Watson, WalMart Supercenter
For more information about the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, including how to become a member, visit jacksonvilletexas.com. To keep up with Chamber events, follow the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page.
