The annual Tomato Fest brings thousands of visitors to downtown Jacksonville.

 Michelle Dillon/Jacksonville Progress file photo

The 39th annual Tomato Fest is slated for 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in downtown, concluding with a street dance from 7 to 11 p.m. at Chili’s, 1225 S. Jackson.

Tomato Fest’s week-long celebration consists of the following activities:

Monday, June 5, 2 p.m. - City Hall – Proclamation from Mayor

Monday, June 5, 6 p.m. - John Alexander Gym – Dodgeball Tournament

Wednesday, June 7, 6 p.m. – Diced – Kiepersol Salt Room

Friday, June 9, 7 – 9 p.m. will be set up for the vendors and early Saturday, June 10

Saturday, June 10 – Award times

• 8 a.m. main stage – welcome and opening of Tomato Fest

• 10:45 a.m. main stage – winner/photo $325 Youth Talent Contest

• 11 a.m. main stage – Celebrity Tomato Eating Contest winner announced/photo

• 12 noon – main stage – awards/photo Best Home-Grown Tomato Contest winners

• 12:15 p.m. – main stage – awards/photo Salsa Contest winners

• 12:30 p.m. – main stage – awards/photo Tomato Peeling Contest

• 1:15 p.m. main stage – Kids Tomato Eating Contest winner announced/photo

• 1:30 p.m. main stage – Tomato Packing Winner announced/photo

• 2 p.m. awards – Car Show by Tomato Bowl (Austin Street)

• 3 p.m. main stage – winner announced $500 Got Talent Contest

• 7:30 p.m. – Chili’s winner/photo for Bloody Mary Contest

Main Stage is located under overpass on Commerce Street.

For additional information, check the Chamber’s website, jacksonvilltexas.com/tomato-fest.

