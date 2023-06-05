The 39th annual Tomato Fest is slated for 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in downtown, concluding with a street dance from 7 to 11 p.m. at Chili’s, 1225 S. Jackson.
Tomato Fest’s week-long celebration consists of the following activities:
Monday, June 5, 2 p.m. - City Hall – Proclamation from Mayor
Monday, June 5, 6 p.m. - John Alexander Gym – Dodgeball Tournament
Wednesday, June 7, 6 p.m. – Diced – Kiepersol Salt Room
Friday, June 9, 7 – 9 p.m. will be set up for the vendors and early Saturday, June 10
Saturday, June 10 – Award times
• 8 a.m. main stage – welcome and opening of Tomato Fest
• 10:45 a.m. main stage – winner/photo $325 Youth Talent Contest
• 11 a.m. main stage – Celebrity Tomato Eating Contest winner announced/photo
• 12 noon – main stage – awards/photo Best Home-Grown Tomato Contest winners
• 12:15 p.m. – main stage – awards/photo Salsa Contest winners
• 12:30 p.m. – main stage – awards/photo Tomato Peeling Contest
• 1:15 p.m. main stage – Kids Tomato Eating Contest winner announced/photo
• 1:30 p.m. main stage – Tomato Packing Winner announced/photo
• 2 p.m. awards – Car Show by Tomato Bowl (Austin Street)
• 3 p.m. main stage – winner announced $500 Got Talent Contest
• 7:30 p.m. – Chili’s winner/photo for Bloody Mary Contest
Main Stage is located under overpass on Commerce Street.
For additional information, check the Chamber’s website, jacksonvilltexas.com/tomato-fest.
