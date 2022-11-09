Chambers of commerce are preparing for local Christmas parades and are seeking participants.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. The theme, honoring the city’s sesquicentennial, is Christmas Past and Present. Serving as grand marshals are members of the Cherokee County Historical Commission, riding a float provided by Cardinal Health.
To participate in the parade, fill out the form and submit your entrance fee to the Jacksonville Chamber. The entry form, along with all parade rules, can be located on the Jacksonville Chamber website, jacksonvilletexas.com, by typing parade into the search box.
Participants must provided licensed drivers for all motorized vehicles entered in the parade. Walking groups must be able to keep up with the speed of the parade and provide a banner or sign indicating the sponsor or group name.
Prizes will be awarded for Most Original, Best Themed, Best Lighted and Most Spiritual.
The deadline to register for the Jacksonville Christmas parade is Monday, Nov. 28.
In Rusk, the Christmas parade is slated for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The theme is “Christ is Born.”
The entry form for those wishing to participate, along with rules for the parade, can be found on the Rusk Chamber website, ruskchamber.com.
Check-in for participants begins at 5 p.m. at Austin Bank, located at 216 S. Main. The entry fee is five canned or non-perishable food items and must be turned in prior to line-up.
Participants are responsible for their own vehicles, which must be removed by 8 p.m. All walking units must be able to keep up with the pace of the parade and provide a banner or sign indicating the sponsor or group name.
The Troup Chamber of Commerce has scheduled their annual parade for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
An entry form can be located on the city of Troup’s website, troup.tx.com, under the Chamber of Commerce tab.
Completed entry forms can be returned to city hall, 106 E. Duval, or emailed to troupchamber@trouptx.com. Email reminders will be sent to participants the week of the parade.
All entries are asked to arrive by 5 p.m. for line-up.
Organizers request, for safety’s sake, that no candy or other items be thrown from vehicles. Those walking the parade route are welcome to hand candy to spectators.
An alternate date, should the parade need to be rescheduled due to weather, is Tuesday, Dec. 13. Participants are asked to monitor the Troup Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for all updates.
