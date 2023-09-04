Bullard’s Red, White and Blue Festival is going all blue. The Bullard Chamber of Commerce is renaming the iconic event to the Bullard Bluebonnet Festival, with an emphasis more in keeping with the city’s logo celebrating bluebonnets.
“We decided to make it more of an all-city event,” Bullard Chamber Coordinator Lauren Kindle said. “The bluebonnet is our official city flower, and it’s in our logo, so we wanted to go with that.”
Rather than focusing solely on the area’s veterans, the event will now recognize teachers and first-responders as well.
“We will still be honoring veterans,” Kindle said. “We just wanted to make it an event similar to Jacksonville’s Tomato Fest or the Syrup Festival in Henderson.”
The event is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Bullard High School. First responders will display their official vehicles for kids of all ages to explore and to view. A “Doughnuts with a Cop” snack and photo opportunity will also be available as the day begins.
At 9:30 a.m., Hatton Magic will entertain with a magic show, followed by a car show at 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m. the Chamber will recognize veterans, teachers and first responders. After the recognition, winners in the festival’s essay contest will be announced. Three scholarships will be awarded to the winners.
The contest theme is focused on the history of Bullard, and participants include seniors at Bullard High School and Brook Hill High School.
At noon, the Miss Bluebonnet pageant awards will be announced.
Prior to the actual event, entrants in the pageant will compete Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15. The categories include Teen Miss Bluebonnet, 13 to 14; and Miss Bluebonnet, 15-18 will compete Sept. 14. Mini Miss, 2 to 4 years; Tiny Miss, 5 to 6 years; Little Miss, 7 to 9 years; Junior Miss, 10 to 12 will compete Sept. 15. All winners will be announced at the Bluebonnet event on Saturday.
In the afternoon, Zach Mason and the Jars Band will perform, followed by Six Miles to Mixon Band.
A chili cook-off will also be held, with public participation starting around 11 a.m. with $5 taste testing.
“We will also have vendors and food trucks,” Kindle said. “It’s going to be an awesome day. Everyone is very excited!”
Check the Bullard Chamber Facebook page for more information and event details. Event chairman is Bullard Chief of Police Jeff Bragg.
