The Cherokee Civic Theatre hosted its annual membership dinner Thursday, May 25, recognizing both outgoing and incoming board members, 50th season show directors and announcing the lineup of shows and events for the upcoming 51st season.
Titled ‘A Season of Laughs,’ the 51st season event lineup includes:
• August 12; Spirit & Understanding concert
• August 26; Murder at the Malt Shop by Cheri L. Maxson – Sip & See
• October 21, 22, 28, 29; Fear Factory by Pat Cook – main stage production
• December 8, 9, 10; Rented Christmas by Norman C. Ahern Jr. and Yvonne Ahern – main stage production
• December 15; Jolly Good Time Christmas Concert
• February 10; Check, Please! 2 by Johnathan Rand – Sip & See
• March 1, 2, 3; Anne of Green Gables adapted by Jody Johnson Davidson – main stage production
• May 4, 5, 10, 11; Suite Surrender by Michael McKeever – main stage production
All main stage shows are included with membership.
Directors of the shows presented during the 50th season were each given a commemorative plaque. These included Bill Sherman, for Nunsense; Josie Fox, for Everyone’s Christmas Story and Steel Magnolias; and Sheilah O’Heaney for Check Please! and Barefoot in the Park.
After conducting a brief business meeting, President Amy McCalister handed over the proceedings to newly elected president Josie Fox.
Board members nominated for election or re-election and new directors were approved. These included:
• Josie Fox – President
• Rachael Loden – Executive Vice President
• Judy Faye Garner – Treasurer
• LaRetta Britton – VP of House
• Diki Parker – VP of Membership
• Tony Williams – VP of Tickets
• Directors – Jessica House, Debra Petri and Deborah Kai
Fox recognized outgoing board members Meg Kovacs, Amy McCalister and Jerry Parker.
Two items of news were announced by Fox and was well-received by the membership. Carmella Hawkins, of Texas Farm Bureau Insurance in Jacksonville, will underwrite two of the plays during the upcoming season and Steven Norton, of STS Electronics Recycling, has donated two much-needed laptops to the theater.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 W. Fifth Street in Rusk.
For information about CCT or on membership, visit cherokeetheatre.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.