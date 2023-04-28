The Cherokee Civic Theatre will close its golden anniversary season with productions of Steel Magnolias. The iconic film version of Steel Magnolias featured an all-star cast and brought to life a tale of Southern friendship in the face of heartache and loss. The CCT version will be performed Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 13 and Sundays at 2 p.m. May 7 and 14.
A special reception will be hosted during the Mother’s Day showing, May 14, that will include an extended intermission and special refreshments. Blue Horse Bakery in Nacogdoches is creating a red velvet, sculpted armadillo cake and is donating a full sheet cake with both vanilla and chocolate.
Gasp Party and Event Designs is providing a balloon arch and backdrop as a photo spot for patrons who wish to commemorate the event with pictures.
In addition, CCT will be giving away a prize basket valued at over $500. The basket includes donations from Cherokee Warehouse, True Value, The Ritual, Cherokee Parcel Post, Joe's Sports Bar and Grill, Massage Therapy Emily Raiborn, Texas Farm Boy Boutique, The Custom Bar and Brookshire Brothers. The drawing will be conducted on May 14, but anyone attending any performance of Steel Magnolias will be automatically entered in the drawing.
Finally, the window backdrop, painted by local artist Michelle Filer, will be auctioned through the CCT Facebook page. The painting is 4 feet wide by 5 feet tall and will be signed by the cast and crew. Bidding will open Saturday, May 6, and end at noon Monday, May 15. Bids must be submitted in whole dollar amounts. The final bidder at auction close will be awarded the painting.
Don’t miss these local actors in Steel Magnolias, the final play of CCT’s 50th season:
Minette Bryant as M’Lynn
Beryl Thompson as Truvy
Deborah Kai as Clairee
Amy McCalister as Ouiser
Gwyneth Wilder as Annelle
Abigail McCalister as Shelby
John "Robinhawk" Hawkins as Radio DJ
Crew and Understudies include Meg Kovacks, stage manager; Jennifer Everett, prop master; Harley Barrow and Heather Matthews.
The play is directed by Josie Fox, assisted by Marty Chute. Producer is Judy Faye Garner.
Steel Magnolias is written by Robert Harling and presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection (www.dramatists.com). The CCT production is sponsored by Carmella Hawkins, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
Online tickets for non-members are $10 per student and $13 per adult. Member prices are $7 per student or $10 per adult. All tickets at the door will be $15 each.
Members can send email tickets@cherokeetheatrenet to reserve seats.
To purchase tickets, visit buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=12649 or go to cherokeetheatre.net and select the Show/Tickets tab. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office from 3 to 5 p.m. May 4, 5, 11 and 12.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 W. 5th Street in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.