The Cherokee Civic Theatre recently honored main stage play directors from the three previous seasons.
There had been no ceremony for the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 season directors, due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they were invited to a recent reception along with the 2021-2022 directors.
Seat plaques were presented to each director with their name and the title of the show they directed. They were then invited to place the plagues on seats in the theater.
Plaques were presented to:
• Minette Bryant – writer and director of Sultana, 1601, Mamaw
• Josie Fox – Borrowed Time; Little Women; Jack the Ripper, Monster of Whitecastle
• Judy Faye Garner – A Christmas Story
• Tony Williams – writer and director of Faith Can Move Muttons
Plaques were also prepared for individuals who were not present, including:
• Serena Bemis – Miracle on 34th Street
• Sheilah O’Heaney – The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
• Bill Sherman – Mama Won’t Fly and Love, Sex and the I.R.S.
In addition, Chris and Anthony Holcomb reserved a memorial seat plaque in the name of Mary Holcomb, actor, director and founding board member. A memorial plaque was also presented for Dan Trent, former board member and long-time supporter and thespian.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre board is grateful to all CCT volunteers and especially to those who are willing to direct the plays.
The theater’s upcoming shows include “Check, Please,” part of the Sip & See experience Saturday, Feb. 11, and Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, to be performed Friday through Sunday, March 3-5.
Tickets for Saturday’s performance of “Check, Please,” beginning at 7:15 p.m. are $15 each and will be available at the door.
For those interested in performing, auditions for Steel Magnolias will be held at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7, at the theater, 157 W. Fifth St. in Rusk.
For more information on upcoming shows, including ticket purchases, or for information about the Cherokee Civic Theatre, visit cherokeetheatre.net or find the non-profit organization on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.