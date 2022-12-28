Calling all thespians and anyone who has ever considered acting on a stage. The Cherokee Civic Theatre will host auditions for two productions simultaneously at 6 p.m Thursday, Jan. 5 and at 1:30 p.m Saturday, Jan. 7. The auditions will be held at the theater, 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
“Barefoot in the Park” is a Main Stage production that will run March 3-5, 2023. The Neil Simon romantic comedy features newlyweds Corie and Paul who are trying to understand how marriage works. While Corie is busy matchmaking, Paul strives to make a good impression in his job with a prestigious law firm. Things go hilariously wrong.
Two females, portraying a woman aged 20-plus and another aged 40 to 65 years old are needed. For males, portraying men 25-plus, 34-45 and 55-70 years old will also be cast.
“Check, Please!” is a fast-paced, one-act comedy which will be performed one night only at the annual Valentine’s Sip & See event. The play by Jonathan Rand is an homage to bad first dates. Girl and Guy decide to find true love the really hard way – through a succession of blind dates at a local cafe. The dates range from the merely strange to downright weird to impossibly hilarious.
Three or four females and three or four males who can portray a variety of characters and ages are needed for this cast.
Auditions for both productions will consist of cold readings from the script. Those auditioning may do so for one or both productions. All participants need to bring their calendars or have in mind any prior commitments scheduled during the rehearsal periods.
“Barefoot in the Park” and “Check, Please!” will be directed by Sheilah O’Heaney.
For additional information, contact CCT at 903-683-2131 or through the theater’s Facebook page.
For more information about CCT, including all the perks of membership, visit cherokeetheatre.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.