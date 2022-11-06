The Cherokee Civic Theatre invites the public to join the paint pouring party slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. This fundraiser is part of the “Light Up the Night” campaign to pay for necessary repairs and upgrades to the theater’s marquee.
The paint party will provide participants everything necessary to create beautiful wall art canvases with the paint pour style in a family fun atmosphere. The event will take place in the Cherokee Theater Annex, 157 W. 5th St., in Rusk.
The event is open to individuals age 10 and older and costs $25 per person. The price of the class includes two canvases, paint and other necessary materials. Additional canvases may be purchased for $5 each. Light refreshments will also be provided.
Don’t miss this opportunity for a little family fun and personal creativity.
To register for the event, visit the Cherokee Civic Theatre website, cherokeetheatre.net, or Facebook page for the registration and payment link, or call CCT at 903-683-2131.
