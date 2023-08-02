UPDATE: 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2
Admission for the farewell concert of Sprit & Understanding, slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Cherokee Civic Theatre, will be free to the public, with donations accepted. No tickets will be sold or required.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre will present two events in August, as the theater gears up for its 51st season, “A Season of Laughs.”
Spirit & Understanding will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The band, formed in 1973 during the Jesus music movement, will perform their public farewell. For fans of gospel music, this is a show not to be missed.
Tickets for the concert are available online through the link provided on the Cherokee Civic Theatre Facebook page. Advance tickets are $15 each. Tickets will be made available one hour before the show at a cost of $18 each. Proceeds from the event will benefit CCT’s “Raise the Roof” fund.
A “Sip and See” is slated for Saturday, Aug. 26. The ‘sip’ portion of the event includes a time to mingle and enjoy refreshments, including adult beverages, prior to the show. The ‘see’ portion of the event is the play itself.
Cherokee Civic Theatre will present “Murder at the Malt Shop” by Cheri L. Maxson. This comedic who-done-it is certain to tickle the funny bone. When Jerry Atrick falls over dead, it’s up to Sheriff Colin Allcars to determine the guilty party from the many who have a motive for murder. Anyone who loves the decade of the 50s or is up for a little nostalgia should come out, enjoy some laughs and support the talents of the local cast, which includes:
• Amy McCalister as Hedda Fuller Eyre
• Nicholas McCalister as Sheriff Colin Allcars
• Stephen Fishman as Jerry Atrick
• Deborah Kai as Norma Dreadful
• Grace Veitch as Doe Ramey
• Minette Bryant as Ginger Vitus
• Debra Petri as Doc Dusenburg
• Tony Williams as Squinty Peepers
• Katie Petri as Dee Lighted
• Jessica Smith as Bobbie Pinz
• Luke Petri as Jim Shorts
• Heather Matthews as Shirley Knott
• Kylayney Breen as Wynn Fairly
• Abigail McAlister as Holly Wood
• Lucas Everett as Russell Sprout
• Eli Adair as Noah Count
The crew for this production are John and Lydia Earle.
“Murder at the Malt Shop” is directed by Josie Fox and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colorado.
Attendees are encouraged to wear 50’s attire for this event.
Audience members will vote on who they believe to be the villain before he or she is revealed. Those with correct answers will be entered in a drawing, with the winner presented a trophy for being a super sleuth, according to Fox.
Advance tickets for “Sip and See” are available online at cherokeetheatre.net and must be purchased by Monday, Aug. 21. Tickets will be available at the door, starting one hour before the show, for the play only.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
For more information about CCT, visit cherokeetheatre.net or find the organization on Facebook.
