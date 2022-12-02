The Cherokee Civic Theatre presents “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” in which a writer is tasked with spicing up the annual Nativity play. Young and old alike will enjoy watching as the writer’s imagination spills onto the page — and the stage — with humorous results.
“Everyone’s Christmas Story” is written by Kara Wilkins and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Services, Inc., Englewood, Colorado. The CCT version is directed by Josie Fox and produced by Debra Petri.
“Directing this play has been one of the most challenging, and thoroughly enjoyable, experiences I've had with CCT. It goes without saying that the cast and crew have been instrumental in making this production fun and successful,” Fox said. “Seeing the passion and character development, especially in some of the scenes with Mary and Gabriel, has renewed the meaning of Christmas for me. Kylayney Breen beautifully captured the faith, fear and understanding that Mary must have felt, and I'm so anxious for our community to experience that.”
The play balances the more compelling, emotional moments with bits of hilarity and the audience will leave full of Christmas cheer and excitement for the season, according to Fox.
“Everyone’s Christmas Story” will be presented for one weekend only, so purchase tickets early. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 11.
As an added benefit, Santa will be available 30 minutes prior to each show to take pictures with audience members and Brian Eisenhart will perform during intermission.
Tickets are available online at cherokeetheatre.net/tickets_buy.htm and will also be available at the box office from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 7 through 9, at the theater, 157 W. 5th St., Rusk. The box office will also open one hour before curtain for each show.
All tickets are general seating, except for CCT members who may reserve seats by sending an email to tickets@cherokeetheatre.net. Seating reservations, along with other perks, are included in membership. For membership information, visit cherokeetheatre.net/membership.htm or call 903-683-2131.
Think you can be the next star on the CCT stage? Auditions for “Barefoot in the Park” and “Check, please!” are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
“Check, please!” is a one-act play about a man and woman who endure a series of very bad first dates and will be performed at Sip & See, slated for Feb. 11. “Barefoot in the Park,” a Neil Simon romantic comedy, has been selected for the spring show, to be performed March 3 through 5.
For additional information on all things CCT, visit cherokeetheatre.net.
