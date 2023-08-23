Interested in honing those acting skills? Ever thought of participating in community theater? Here’s an opportunity for both.
Cherokee Civic Theatre will host open auditions at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28 and 29, for “Fear Factory,” written by Lon Morris College alum, Pat Cook.
“Fear Factory,” a comic mystery, is slated as the first main stage production of the theater's 51st season, “A Season of Laughs.” The Fear Factory provides a unique service, providing a fright for anyone who needs a good scare, using unconventional methods that are always good for a laugh.
Not everyone is amused and the business next door is plotting to put the Fear Factory out of business.
Auditions for “Fear Factory” will consist of cold readings from the script. The cast calls for six males and nine females, age 16 or older, and one child between the ages of eight and 10.
Auditions will take place at the Cherokee Civic Theatre, located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
Everyone is welcome. No previous experience is necessary, but a sense of humor is a definite plus.
The show will be directed by Anthony Williams and produced by Jennifer Everrett.
For more information about CCT, visit cherokeetheatre.net or call 903-683-2131.
Follow the organization on Facebook for updates.
