Single? Dating? Married? Prepare to laugh out loud, regardless of relationship status, as the Cherokee Civic Theatre presents “Check, Please!” at a special Sip & See event, Saturday, Feb. 11
This series of first dates that go horribly and hilariously wrong features Jonell Arrington, John Earle, Lucas Everett Christine Dominguez, Stephen Fishman, Josie Fox, Corey Folmnsbee, Deborah Kai, Abigail McCalister, Amy McCalister, Nicholas McCalister and Luke Petri. The show is directed by Sheilah O’Heaney and is produced by special arrangement with the author, Jonathan Rand.
The “sip” portion of the evening is a pre-show reception in which hor d’ourves and a selection of beverages will be available. Relax and enjoy the refreshments or mingle with other patrons of the theater.
Tickets are $20 each for the full Sip & See experience, or $15 for ‘See’ only. The reception begins at 6:30 p.m., with a 7:15 show time. To attend both the reception and show, purchase tickets by Thursday, Feb. 9, as this will allow organizers to prepare enough refreshments for all guests. Tickets are $20 each and are available online at buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?date_id=48630. Those who only wish to attend the show may purchase tickets online or at the door for $15 each.
Proceeds from the show benefit ongoing CCT improvement projects.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
For more information about CCT, visit cherokeetheatre.net or find the organization on Facebook.
