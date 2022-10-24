Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.