The Cherokee Civic Theatre will host a “Wonderful Wizarding School” from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in conjunction with Rusk's annual “Scare on the Square” event. The school will be in the historic Cherokee Theater, located at 157 W. Fifth St. in Rusk.
During this magical experience, the students will first be sorted into their academic houses. Then, the Wizarding School will provide eight classes to help participants make their very own potions, wands, charms and sorcerer's stones. There will be additional crafts, activities and games – all led by costumed characters.
The Wizarding School is designed for school-aged children or older and admission will be limited to the first 100 students. Admission is $5 per person or four students for $15.
Proceeds from this event benefit the theater’s “Light up the Night” fundraiser.
For more information, contact Cherokee Civic Theatre at 903-683-2131 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.
