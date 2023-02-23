Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” is slated as the next main stage production of Cherokee Civic Theatre. Volunteers are preparing for the three-show run, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Tickets are available at cherokeetheatre.net.
Audiences are sure to be delighted with this classic romantic comedy about Corie and Paul, newlyweds trying to figure out just how marriage works. Corie tries her hand at matchmaking everyone she meets, while Paul desperately strives to make a good impression at his new job with a prestigious law firm.
What goes wrong for the couple, goes hilariously wrong and may have audience members asking questions. Will their love survive? Will Paul win the big case? Will anyone ever fix the hole in the skylight? Will Corie’s mother ever go home? Attend a show and discover the answers.
Intended for adult audiences, Barefoot in the Park may contain adult language and situations.
The play is being directed by Sheila O’Heaney and is co-produced by Debra Petri and Lea Simpson, with special arrangement with Concord Theatrical.
Katie Petri will serve as stage manager and Luke Petri is providing technical support.
The cast includes:
• Paul – Raymond Arrinigton
• Corie – Sarah Langston
• Mother – (Ethel) Debra Petri
• Velasco – Cliff Williams
• Harry – David Anderson
As part of the theater’s 50th anniversary celebration, and as an additional element of surprise in this show, three local personalities will be making one appearance each. Depending on the showing, audience members will see either Rusk Mayor Ben Middlebrooks, Jacksonville Mayor Randy Gorham or Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis grace the stage.
Tickets can be purchased online at cherokeetheatre.net. Advance tickets for non-members are $10 for students and $13 for adults. All seats are first come, first served, except for members who may reserve seats as a perk of membership. Members should email tickets@cherokeetheatre.net to reserve seats. For members seeking additional tickets, the cost is $7 per student and $10 for adults.
Tickets will also be available at the box office from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, March 1-3. All tickets purchased at the door will be $15 each.
For those with the acting bug, auditions for CCT’s final play of the season - “Steel Magnolias,” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
For more information about CCT, visit cherokeetheatre.net or find the organization on Facebook.
