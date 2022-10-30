What happens when you try to re-imagine a well-known story? In “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” one writer is charged with the task of “jazzing up” the annual Nativity play. Her imagination spills onto the page, and the stage, with humorous results.
You’ll have to attend Cherokee Civic Theatre’s production of this play to find out what the author discovered about presenting the Christmas narrative.
Cherokee Civic Theatre’s performance of “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” written by Kara Wilkins, is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Services, Inc., Engelwood, Colorado.
Auditions for this production concluded Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the following individuals cast.
• Writer: Meg Kovacs
• Mom: Mary Chute
• Young Mary: Lillianna Mims
• Teen Mary: Kylaney Breen
• Mary: Abigail McCalister
• Joseph: Stephen (Sage) Breen
• Devil: Stephen Fishman
• Herod: Jared Dubravsky
• Gaspar: Katie Petri
• Melchior: Lydia Earle
• Balthazar: Cheyanne Allen
• Gabriel: Lucas Everett
• Host Angel: Gwyneth Wilder
• Shepherd: Luke Petri
• Vaudevillian/Crony 1: Lolo Dubravsky
• Vaudevillian/Crony 2: Eli Adair
• Vaudevillian/Crony 3: Carolyn McIntyre
• Santa: David Anderson
• Shepherds: Brian Eisenhart & Terrius Aldridge
• Angel: Riegan Lustig
Crew members include: Amy McCalister, stage manager; John Earle, lights and sound; Lillie Allen, crew; Brian Eisenhart, special music.
“Thank you to everyone for the great auditions.” said Sheila O’Heaney, CCT board member.
“Everyone’s Christmas Story” is being directed by Josie Fox and produced by Debra Petri.
“This is my first time directing a Christmas play and one with such a large cast and age range. I’m excited for the challenge and the opportunity to work with such amazing talent,” Fox stated. “We will have some fun photo stations and opportunities before and after each show as part of our ongoing 50th Anniversary celebration, so please follow our Facebook page for updates.”
Rehearsals begin Tuesday, Nov. 1, with performances set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, and a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Tickets will be available online, cherokeetheatre.net/tickets_buy.htm, beginning Monday, Nov. 21.
Tickets are for general seating except for theater members who may reserve seats, by sending an email to tickets@cherokeetheatre.net, which is just one of many benefits for members.
For information on CCT membership or to become a member, visit cherokeetheatre.net/membership.htm. For additional information about CCT, visit cherokeetheatre.net. To keep up to date on theater happenings and events, follow the Cherokee Civic Theatre’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.