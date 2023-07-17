Students attending the Cherokee Civic Theatre’s TNT camp will produce their Grand Finale Showcase Saturday, July 23. This showcase is an opportunity for each troupe to display their abilities.
Volunteers with the Cherokee Civic Theatre conduct the annual theater arts camp, Thespians in Training, for students entering first grade through those exiting 12th grade. The youth are divided into age-appropriate troupes for the two-week camp.
Campers learn about various aspects of the theater from reading scripts to building set pieces. They are also provided snacks, crafts and fun group activities to foster camaraderie and encourage creativity.
The goal of each TNT camp is to allow students to not only to explore the different elements that make a play come to life, but to actually perform on the stage themselves. Each of the four troupes will perform their chosen plays during the showcase Saturday, July 22.
The plays included in this year’s showcase are:
10:30 a.m. - “The Shy Prince and the Dragon,” performed by Troupe Garner
• This play is about a shy prince and whether he can rescue the princess from a dragon when others have failed even though they have tried a cannon, swords, a lasso and a jet pack.
1 p.m. - “Cactus Juice”, performed by Troup Katie Petri
• Campers at Cactus Juice Ranch must solve the mystery of the Cactus Juice Monster before their beloved summmer camp is forced to shut down for good. This is the directorial debut of Katie Petrie.
3:30 p.m. - “Blazing Guns at Roaring Gulch,” performed by Troupe Debra Petri
• Set I the turn of the century west, this hilarious play has a little bit of mystery, murder and even romance. Join the community at the Roaring Gulch Hotel for a great afternoon of entertainment.
7 p.m. - “Curtains,” performed by the PM troupe (teens)
• In this comedy gives a whole new meaning to “the show must go on!” Con man Charlie decides the best way to repay the money he owes gangster Tony is to blow up the old theater he just bought, not knowing his new bride has booked an all-woman production of Frankenstein the same night of the big boom. Hilarity ensues as Charlie tries to prevent his wife from going home to daddy, escape Tony’s henchwomen and come up with cash on time.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre invites the public to attend the shows and encourage the youth in their pursuit of the arts. Admission is a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rusk.
The Cherokee Civic Theater is located at 157 West 5th Street in Rusk.
For more information about CCT, visit cherokeetheatre.net, or find the organization on Facebook.
