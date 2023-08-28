The Cherokee County Appraisal District has a new chief appraiser.
In a public meeting Thursday, Aug. 24, the governing body of the district hired P. Jan Lowry as chief appraiser of Cherokee County. This move followed the Board’s acceptance of the resignation of current chief appraiser J. L. Flowers.
Flowers, who was recently appointed chief appraiser of Harrison County, succeeded S. R. Danner of Jacksonville as chief appraiser in 2000. Lowry’s appointment makes her the third chief appraiser in Cherokee County history.
Lowry has served as deputy chief appraiser in Cherokee since 2018. Prior to her service here, she was chief appraiser in Hartley County, located in the Texas panhandle.
“Mrs. Lowry brings an invaluable set of skills to the district covering many administrative facets of our operations,” said Flowers. Those skills, according to Flowers, are extremely important in this day and age of complex property tax laws and administration.
Both Flowers and Lowry will assume the new roles in their respective counties effective Sept. 1.
